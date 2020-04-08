Crawford Co. Sheriff Warns about “Lockdown Fever”

With COVID concerns, emotions are running high.

The Crawford County Sheriff says they’ve noticed a rise in calls about at home conflict.

They’re calling it “lockdown fever.”

Sheriff Shawn Kraycs says in the last two days alone they have had multiple complaints of trespassing and domestic disputes.

He says it can be attributed to the long hours spent at home and the uncertainty of the virus.

Sheriff Kraycs says, ”There is a group of people that are scared. We all – we’re concerned. We just want people to relax, step back, take a deep breath, go for walk.”

They say if you or someone you know feels unsafe in their home situation to call 911.