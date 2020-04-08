Centers for Disease Control Guidelines for Disinfecting our Homes

Besides diligently washing our hands during the COVID19 crisis, it’s also critical that we continuously disinfect areas in our home. This is especially important if someone in your family is coming and going working outside of the home.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers a comprehensive list of what surfaces need to be disinfected throughout the day, including door knobs, sink faucet handles, keyboards and other spots that are frequently touched. The CDC also lists what disinfecting solutions work best and how to properly mix the liquids including bleach and water.

For a rundown of the basics when it comes to disinfecting your home, check out the video Melissa Smith posted above from her home and how she’s making sure to keep surfaces clean while she follows the CDC’s recommendations.

For a direct link to the CDC guidelines including other details of how to properly keep viruses out of your home click here.