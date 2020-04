Police arrested a woman in connection to a child’s death in Montcalm County last month.

In early March, Vayda Vasquez was found unresponsive at her babysitter’s home in Douglass Township.

She was not even two-years-old.

Wednesday afternoon, state police say they arrested a Stanton woman on charges of open murder, child abuse and felony murder.

She is expected to be officially charged Friday.

That’s when we’ll know her name.