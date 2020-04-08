BREAKING: 20,346 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Michigan, 959 Deaths

Health official say there are now 20,346 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan.

The state now says 959 people have died from the virus.

The state updates these numbers every day at 3 p.m.

Tuesday the state was at 18,970 confirmed cases with 845 deaths.

The U.S. saw its worst single day death toll Tuesday.

Locally, the Otsego County Fire Department says one of its firefighters has COVID-19.

Assistant Chief Martin said on Facebook the firefighter has served with the county for a long time. Martin asked the public to keep the firefighter in their prayers for a quick recovery.

Michigan now has the third most cases in the country, behind New Jersey and New York.

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency is adding staff and hours to get to the unprecedented amount of claims. They also extended call center hours by an hour every day.

Michigan’s attorney general is asking the president to reconsider his decision not to open a special enrollment period on the official health care marketplace website because of the pandemic.

