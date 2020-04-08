Feral Cat Colonies: Ausable Valley Gets $5,000 Grant to Trap, Neuter, Release

A Northern Michigan animal shelter is excited to start a program helping with the area’s outdoor feral cat population.

The Ausable Valley Animal Shelter received a $5,000 grant. The money will go towards a trap-neuter-release program.

With the grant, the shelter was able to purchase humane traps to capture feral cats and get them spayed or neutered and vaccinated. The Ausable Valley Animal Shelter was one of 17 shelters in Michigan to receive this grant.

Co-Director Jenny Maples says the cats will later be released where they were found.

“A cat will show up at a person’s house or outside and they start feeding that cat, and then more cats show up and then now they’re breeding. And people are still feeding these cats, and the colonies of cats just keep growing and growing until it’s too much to handle…We’re really excited to be able to do this for our community and we want to hear from anyone who has seen these colonies so that we can make sure to do our part to fix the problem.”