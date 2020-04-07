White Cloud Cannabis Store Under Scrutiny After Sale Draws Big Crowd

The White Cloud Police Department was busy Saturday taking calls about people breaking social distancing rules.

It happened after Skymint medical and recreational cannabis store offered a sale on their products.

The sale advertised highly reduced prices on some of their marijuana products which drew crowds to the location.

Now, the police department and state officials are working to handle the incident.

The CEO of Skymint has apologized, calling the sale a “lapse in judgement” during this pandemic.