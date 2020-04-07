Versiti the Blood Center of Michigan: Upcoming Blood Drives in Northern Michigan

People have been stepping up and helping their community in a number of ways, donating face masks, food, and even blood. As

you can imagine, hospitals all around the nation need blood and right now is no exception.

The four’s Madison Gardner had the chance to chat with Area Vice President, Dawn Kaiser with Versiti about how they’re doing on donations right now in the state of Michigan. So far they have had countless generous donors contribute despite what’s happening in our world currently.

“Right now we’re extremely grateful to those who came out in the outpour from the community, just overwhelming support and generosity. Because of that, our blood donations are in a good place for the next coming weeks, our hospitals are being served. They’re getting what they need,” explains Dawn Kaiser.

As far as the donor process goes, they have had to make a few changes. They are no longer accepting walk-ins and have several safety precautions. Dawn says, “Every time a donor, or an even an employee before they start working on the front line we take their temperature and we ask them about symptoms. So we ensure that the people who are entering our blood collection areas are healthy, between every single donation, and every single donor we are disinfecting the surfaces, chairs, beds, pieces of equipment.”

If you would like to see upcoming blood drive opportunities near you, click here.