Upper Peninsula Distillery Produces Hand Sanitizer for Businesses

An Upper Peninsula distillery has stopped producing alcohol due to the stay-at-home orders, but that doesn’t mean they are not still working.

For the past few weeks, Les Cheneaux Distillers in Cedarville has been producing hand sanitizer for various medical centers, offices and businesses.

On Tuesday, Kinross Corrrectional Facility Officers picked up three cases of the sanitizer.

The product conforms to strict World Health Organization guidelines.

“We actually had a lot of people reaching out to us seeing if we could do it. And after looking into it with the employees that we have, we figured it was doable. We gave it a shot. We had some trouble sourcing some ingredients and stuff, but we made it happen,” said Manager of Les Cheneaux Distillers, Katie Duman.

The distillery hopes they can open up for regular business within a couple of weeks but that all depends on the government’s orders.