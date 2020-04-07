U.S. Deaths Grow To More Than 10,000

The U.S. has reached another grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic. More than 10,000 people have now died.

Nearly half of those are in New York.

According to the chair of the New York City Council Health Committee, the city is now considering temporary burials in a public park.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has extended the state’s Stay-at-Home guidelines through April 29. He also increased the maximum fine for violators to a $1,000.

On the federal level, the White House continues to resist calls for a national Stay-at-Home order. Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Anthony Fauci says a nation-wide decree may not be necessary.

“I want people to make sure people understand that just because they (states) don’t have a very strict Stay-at-Home order…they have in place a lot of things that are totally compatible with what everyone else is doing,” Fauci says.

In addition to New York City, other hot zones for the outbreak include Detroit and Chicago.

Experts say Miami and Philadelphia will also likely join the list.

Wisconsin to Hold Presidential Primary

Wisconsin’s presidential primary will go on as scheduled Tuesday despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The state’s Supreme Court blocked Gov. Tony Evers’ attempt to delay the election until June 9.

The governor cited concerns for voters and poll workers amid the outbreak.

In addition to delaying the election, he also wanted to make it easier for voters to submit absentee ballots. But the state supreme court shot that idea down Monday.

British P.M. Moved to ICU

In the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care at a London hospital.

Johnson was diagnosed with coronavirus late last month.

He was hospitalized Sunday night and moved to the ICU Monday after his condition worsened.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has been asked to stand in for Johnson while the prime minister remains in the hospital.