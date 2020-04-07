Truck Drivers Keep America Moving, Despite Circumstances

Truck drivers are working around the clock to keep goods on the shelves stocked.

“We’re out here running, we’re out here running pretty hard,” says Jerry Haggerty, a truck driver from Traverse City.

Haggerty says he’s used to living in closed, tight spaces:

“I just left home. I left my grand-baby, my wife, two of my kids are still at home, and my family and friends and I’m going to be stuck in this for about month at a time.”

Now during the COVID-19 pandemic, he says he’s confined to his truck the entire day and finding a place to stop and eat is nearly impossible.

Denny’s and the truck stops are still open but they’re all to-go, so they just shove your food at you in a Styrofoam thing and you have to come back to your truck and sit down and eat alone,” says Haggerty.

Jason Neu from Grayling says since he can’t go through the drive through he put a microwave in his truck:

“They’re getting better about it, about the policy. I understand because it’s about safety of somebody walking through a car area, but you close the dining room, how are we supposed to get food if we can’t walk through the drive through?

Neu and Haggerty say traffic is lighter but not nearly as they think it should be.

Neu says, “They need to stay home. This is rough on us. We’re are out here trying to keep this stuff going and we’re still having thousands and thousands of cars.”

No matter the circumstances, Neu and Haggerty will keep America moving. Getting goods into your homes and to suppliers as fast as they can.

Haggerty says, “Just remember us when this is all over, because like I said, virus or no virus we still bring the stuff to the shelves.”