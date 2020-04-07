Traverse City restaurant creates Hospitality Relief fund for job loss

The loss of a job is becoming all too common with the ongoing coronavirus crisis. In fact, the hospitality business including bars and restaurants across northern Michigan are getting hit hard with social distancing and the stay at home order in effect.

To help combat the job loss and people experiencing financial difficulties, The Good Bowl in Traverse City has stepped up to create what they’re calling the ‘Good Bowl Hospitality Relief’ fund.

Soon Hagerty, the co-owner of the Good Bowl says the relief fund provides support to those who have lost jobs within Traverse City restaurants, bars and hotels.

To see more about how the fund works and how you can offer your monetary support, click on the video posted above.

For a direct link to the Good Bowl and more details about the Hospitality Relief click here.