TCNewTech Hosts Virtual Pitch Night

The first Tuesday of every month, the City Opera House in Traverse City is home to pitch night for TCNewTech.

Now with the stay-at-home order and social distancing, they needed to find a different way to still hold their event.

Tuesday night, they held their first virtual pitch night and made it COVID-19 related.

“We are very excited about the overall development of this event for us, it’s a little different platform that we’re forced to be virtual at this time,” said Sarah Hunt, the Development Director for TCNewTech.

They did their entire event over their Facebook and YouTube pages.

They had three startups that pitched their ideas, Neaton Mathematics LLC, 2MG Medical, and Telebehavioral Health.US.

TCNewTech also incorporated their ‘bar napkin’ solutions, which gives community members the chance to pitch their own ideas and for this meeting they wanted them to be coronavirus related.

“The idea was that in connection with Traverse Connects we could reach out to the community and see who had some ideas and the idea is that it’s basically a non formulated business plan, just something you might be able to write out on a napkin, what is your idea, they get one slide and they get to come to the table with the idea of resolution how to help the community,” added Hunt.

The one napkin pitch that made it into Tuesday’s event was from Good Vibes Tech, which is in the process of creating a bracelet that will alert you when you go to touch your face. By using this technology, it can reduce the how the virus could be transmitted.

At the end of the event, a winner was chosen by those who watched the presentations and casted their votes.

Telebehavioral Health.US won the most votes for their ‘same service, different couch’ idea, of bringing healthcare to you over the phone or internet.

They were awarded $500, provided by 4Front Credit Union.

TCNewTech plans on continuing their pitch night, even if it has to stay virtually.