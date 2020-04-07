Stephanie Grisham Out as White House Press Secretary

The White House press secretary is changing again.

The latest person to hold the position is leaving without ever hosting a press briefing.

Stephanie Grisham is out as White House press secretary and is returning to the East Wing as First Lady Melania Trump’s chief of staff.

Kayleigh McEnany will be the new White House press secretary.

She is the national press secretary for the president’s 2020 campaign.

Grisham never held a press briefing during her time as press secretary.

Her departure comes as President Donald Trump’s new chief of staff, Mark Meadows, makes changes to the West Wing communications team.

The move back to the East Wing puts Grisham in familiar territory. She’s spent most of her time in the administration serving there.