Some Auto Insurance Companies Refunding Premiums During COVID-19 Crisis
Some auto insurance companies are giving money back to their customers because people are driving less during the coronavirus pandemic.
Allstate says it will refund about 15% of premiums paid by customers in April and May.
That accounts for a total of $600 million.
American Family Insurance says it’s giving back about $50 per car, for a total of $200 million.
Both companies also say they will expand coverage for customers who use their own cars to deliver food and medicine during the pandemic.