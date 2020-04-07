Some Auto Insurance Companies Refunding Premiums During COVID-19 Crisis

Some auto insurance companies are giving money back to their customers because people are driving less during the coronavirus pandemic.

Allstate says it will refund about 15% of premiums paid by customers in April and May.

That accounts for a total of $600 million.

American Family Insurance says it’s giving back about $50 per car, for a total of $200 million.

Both companies also say they will expand coverage for customers who use their own cars to deliver food and medicine during the pandemic.