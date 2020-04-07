Some Auto Insurance Companies Refunding Premiums During COVID-19 Crisis

Dan Firnbach,

4 7 20 Noon Insurance Premium Refunds Vo

Some auto insurance companies are giving money back to their customers because people are driving less during the coronavirus pandemic.

Allstate says it will refund about 15% of premiums paid by customers in April and May.

That accounts for a total of $600 million.

American Family Insurance says it’s giving back about $50 per car, for a total of $200 million.

Both companies also say they will expand coverage for customers who use their own cars to deliver food and medicine during the pandemic.

Categories: Coronavirus

Related Posts:

9&10 News Top Stories