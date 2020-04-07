Six Residents Test Positive for Coronavirus in Isabella Co. Nursing Home

Six residents at the Isabella County Medical Care Facility have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The administrator there says that they are working closely with the local health department to make sure that the virus doesn’t spread any more within the facility.

“Everything is under control, thanks to our amazing staff,” said Alissa Haynak, the administrator at the Isabella County Medical Care Facility. “This is just on one unit and we do have dedicated staff to that unit taking all the necessary precautions.”

She says they have had visitor restrictions since March 12.

However they say, as always, they treat their residents as family.

“In a time where our residents can’t have loved ones and friends to visit, our staff is their constant reassurance,” said Haynak.

Families with loved ones living in the facility are concerned for them.

One man says his mother has a list of underlying conditions.

“She has COPD, asthma and emphysema also,” said Raphael Wonch, whose mother lives in the facility. “That really scares me. The whole family is just worried about her.”

Wonch says he does what he can to still see his mom.

“I can go possibly see my mom through the window and talk with her on the phone and do it,” said Wonch. “It’s going to be hard not being able to give my mom a hug like I always do when I leave.”

He says he’s thankful for everything the staff is doing to keep his mother and other residents safe.

“I think they are doing everything they possibly can at this time,” said Wonch.