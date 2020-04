Railroad Crossing Malfunctions in Grand Traverse Co.

Crews are working to fix a faulty railroad crossing signal that will not turn off in Grand Traverse County.

Grand Traverse 911 says the railroad crossing on South Airport Road near Park Drive has yet to shut off after a train passed through this morning.

They say another train is scheduled to pass through Tuesday morning and to make sure you stay safe while crossing.

Again, crews are at the scene but there is no word on when it will be fixed.