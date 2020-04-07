Playground Equipment Closed in Grand Traverse County

The city of Traverse City continues to take action to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

This Friday they decided to close off all the playground equipment around the city. This includes equipment in all city parks.

City Clerk Benjamin Marenteette says while the equipment may be taped off, the city is reminding people that they can still get outside and enjoy the parks.

“Walk around, make sure that you maintain a six-foot distance from people, get the blood flowing and enjoy some fresh air,” Marenteette says. “But there’s certain things we think that people really shouldn’t do, and one of them is to play on our playground equipment. So hopefully folks can find other ways to bring smiles to their faces and have recreational fun.”

The city is not sure when they will reopen the playground equipment for use.