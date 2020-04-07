Northern Michigan First Responders Taking Added Precautions During Coronavirus Pandemic

With coronavirus cases continuing to grow across the state, we wanted to know what local first responders are doing to stay safe.

Shepherd Police Chief Luke Sawyer and law enforcement throughout Isabella County have made adjustments to how they’re handling some calls during the coronavirus pandemic.

“County wide here in Isabella County we are handling as much via the telephone as we possibly can. It doesn’t mean that we’re not still out patrolling or making traffic stops or running to those emergent calls, but things that we can handle via telephone we’re doing that,” said Sawyer.

The Peninsula Township Fire Department in Grand Traverse County is also taking added precautions. They’re wearing protective gear on all calls and central dispatch is screening every call that comes through.

“When we started to see the increase of cases in not only Michigan but across the country, we closed our fire stations to the public, asked them if they had any need to work with us that we prefer they give us a call. Obviously we’re still responding to all emergencies, we’re just being very, very cautious,” said Chief Fred Gilstorff

It’s all in an effort to keep the public, and those protecting and serving, safe and healthy.

“We’re trying to be as safe as we possibly can prior to any contact we have trying to maintain a distance as much as we possibly can,” said Sawyer.

“Our folks have a lot greater potential to come into contact with somebody, whether somebody knows they have it or they don’t, or they don’t and they’re just feeling symptoms. We wanted to make sure we took every precaution to protect our folks,” said Gilstorff.