MTM On The Road: Pets Naturally Offers Curbside Pickup, Delivery

Keep your four-legged friends happy and healthy during the coronavirus pandemic with the help of Pets Naturally in Traverse City.

Pets Naturally is Northern Michigan’s only holistic pet supply store. They carry all healthy foods, treats, and toys for dogs and cats.

Pets Naturally is one of the businesses that are considered essential staying open during the Stay-at-Home order, but they are making sure customers stay safe. They closed down their showroom and are now offering curbside pickup only and delivery. They are doing free delivery within a 10 mile radius of their storefront in Traverse City.

If you need help finding a certain item, Pets Naturally will walk people through the store virtually to find what they need. Curbside order forms are available on their website, or you can call them at 231-944-1944.

Dog Bakery by Pets Naturally creates natural dog treats and is still shipping around the country.

The United States Department of Agriculture is asking people who test positive to avoid contact with animals, including their pets, until more is known about the disease.