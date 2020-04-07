More Than $5M in Grants for First District Health Services in COVID-19 Relief

Tuesday, Congressman Jack Bergman announced that $5,138,795 in grants from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services fir First District tribal and community health services.

One of the recipients is the Traverse Health Clinic and Coalition, receiving more than a half of a million dollars.

The Traverse Health Clinic says they plan to use the money to address the needs of their staff in protective gear like face masks and testing equipment.

However, the majority of the money will be used for outreach to help the homeless people in the Grand Traverse Area.

Arlene Brennan, CEO of the Traverse Health Clinic and Coalition, says, “Keeping the community as healthy as possible benefits everybody and we do know, as mentioned, the homeless population is so vulnerable and trying to help them as much as possible is critical.”

Starting Wednesday, the Traverse Health Clinic and Coalition will have a new service providing care for people in need over the phone. For more information, click here: TeleHealth How To