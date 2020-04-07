Midland County Man Dies in Traffic Crash

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic crash involving a single car that caused the death of a 30-year-old Midland man Monday evening.

The sheriff’s office says Justin Mechem, 30, was driving eastbound on West Brooks Road, west of Pine River Road just before 11 p.m. Monday, when he lost control of his truck and went off the road into a ditch, flipping the truck over.

Mechem was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene and was later transported to MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland.

A 38-year-old passenger was also in the car but was not injured.

It is not known if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.