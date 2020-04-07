Michigan Lottery Warns Public of Scams

The Michigan Lottery issued a warning Tuesday to the public to be aware of lottery prize scams that ask potential victims to pay a fee or provide sensitive personal information to collect the prize.

The scams works by a person receiving a letter, email or phone call, informing them that they have won a large lottery prize but must first pay a fee or provide sensitive personal information to collect the prize. If a person agrees to pay a fee, the scammer asks for a cashier’s check, electronic funds transfer or an arrangement for a face-to-face meeting for a cash transaction. If a person agrees to provide personal information, the scammer may be able to commit identity fraud.

The Michigan Lottery reminds the public that it processes all lottery prize claims for free, and players must have a valid winning ticket to claim a prize.