Legislature Votes To Extend State of Emergency Through April

Four weeks ago, Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a State of Emergency for Michigan in the fight against COVID-19.

That declaration expired Tuesday, unless the state House and Senate voted to extend it.

They did, in one of the most unique days in Lansing the state had ever seen.

The legislature had a bit of a predicament. They had to meet in person to vote to extend the State of Emergency but with COVID-19 spreading rampantly through the state, they had to do it safely.

“I think we’re going to be pretty safe in here today,” says Representative Jack O’Malley, “So really no qualms but it’s my duty.”

Everyone entered the building was given a wellness check. Most representatives and senators staying just minutes, maybe seconds to be counted.

“We’ve adopted quite an unprecedented protocol,” says Speaker Lee Chatfield.

Attendance was taken to reach a majority and then just four members stayed on the floor for a vote to extend the State of Emergency for 23 days.

“I have my gloves and I have my mask because that’s what we’ve been asked to kind of do,“ says O’Malley, “But also my wife wanted me to do that.”

“We need to set an example as legislators,” says Rep. Scott VanSingel, “If we’re asking people to stay at home and avoid close contact, we need to do the same. But we also need to uphold the Constitution.”

“During a State of Emergency the governor has the ability to enact and suspend law so I am partnering with her,” says Speaker Chatfield, “That’s why we’re here today.”

This extension runs until the end of the month. Whitmer asked for 70 days. The legislature would much rather take smaller steps.

“We’re learning more and more about this virus on a daily basis so we decided to extend it 23 days and reevaluate when that is up,” says Chatfield.

“I don’t think we need to do the full 10 weeks,” says VanSingel, “This could be over by then and hopefully it is.”

With the extension, Whitmer has the power to extend some of her executive orders like the ‘stay at home’ order. It is set to expire Monday but it is expected to be extended later this week.