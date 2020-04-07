Kingsley Man Offering Grocery Pick Up During Coronavirus Pandemic

A Kingsley man and longtime member of the Boy Scouts is offering a helping hand to those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mark Ewing spent decades in the Boy Scouts and wants to keep giving back.

He’s offering to pick up and deliver grocery orders for people in Kingsley and around Grand Traverse County.

Mark says it’s important for people to know it will be just him handling the deliveries and no scouts will be involved to keep everyone safe.

“One of the scouting’s in the scout oath is to help other people at all times and I just take that to heart. It says help other people at all times not just during the good times so trying to do my part and help out where I can,” said Ewing.

You can reach Mark via phone or e-mail: