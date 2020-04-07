Isabella County Medical Care Facility Confirms Six Cases COVID-19

The Isabella County Medical Care Facility in Mt. Pleasant confirmed Tuesday that six of its residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

All six residents are in one unit of the building. The Isabella County Medical Care Facility is a 100 bed nursing and rehabilitation facility.

The facility stated in a Facebook post, “We are praying for their quick recovery. Our committed staff continues to provide compassionate care, with resident and staff safety being our top priority. We are in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we’re taking all of the necessary precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19 within our facility. Our incident response team is continually monitoring and updating our infection prevention and control procedures as necessary to reduce risk of viral spread.”