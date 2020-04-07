Isabella Co. Restaurant Offers Free Easter Dinner to Community

With Easter Sunday approaching one restaurant in Isabella County is making sure their community has a meal for the holiday.

The Barn Door Bar and Restaurant will be offering a free Easter dinner to those in the community.

They originally planned to offer 100 meals, but thanks to donations from regulars at the restaurant, they will now be providing at least 200 meals this Sunday.

The owners say that these meals are available to anyone because we are all dealing with this same situation together.

“Right now, I don’t care who you are, I don’t care how much money you make we are all in the same situation, so the saying is we are in it together and that exactly how it is. So it’s available to anybody and everybody,” said Owner Catherine Pulverente.

Just call the barn door bar and restaurant at 989-644-2550 to sign up for a meal.