Health Care Options Available to Michiganders Who Lose Job

Michiganders who lost health care coverage after being laid off due to the coronavirus could still get health care coverage.

The Affordable Care Act Marketplace, Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program is an option for anyone now out of a job and healthcare coverage.

The state says you could get those options at low or no-cost.

You also do not have to wait for the yearly enrollment period.

But you do have 60 days after losing your health coverage to take advantage of the special enrollment period.

The Michigan Health Insurance Consumer Assistance Program (HICAP) can provide shopping tips and help answer questions about health insurance or Special Enrollment Periods.