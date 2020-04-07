Hart Man’s Body Pulled From Pentwater River in Oceana County

A Hart man’s body was pulled out of the Pentwater River in Oceana County Tuesday.

The Oceana County Sheriff’s Office says the body of 70-year-old Gary White, of Hart, was found on the north branch of the Pentwater River in Weare Township after police were informed of a boat running with no one inside.

Deputies say a fisherman heard the boat’s motor running in the area around 1 p.m. on Monday while launching his canoe. A few hours later when he finished fishing, he returned to the area and could still hear the motor running.

The sheriff’s office says the fisherman found the boat, but no one was in it.

Multiple agencies search the area through Monday evening, but had to call off the search when it got dark.

The search started back up Tuesday morning.

The sheriff’s office says a Michigan State Police cadaver dog indicated that the area was suspicious and a dive team went into the water and found the body about 12 feet deep.

According to the sheriff’s office, White was not wearing a life vest at the time.