Grand Traverse Co. Health Dept. Announces Possible Community Exposure Site

The Grand Traverse County Health Department announced two more confirmed cases of COVID-19.

That brings the total number of cases in Grand Traverse County up to 15.

The health department announced the Holiday Station Store on S. Airport Road as a possible community exposure site connected to one of the new cases.

Anyone who went inside the store during the following dates and times should self-monitor for signs of COVID-19 for 14 days after exposure:

March 26 from 10:45 a.m. to 8 p.m.

March 27 from 10:45 a.m. to 8 p.m.

March 28 from 10:45 a.m. to 8 p.m.

March 29 from 10:45 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“Although we can’t quantify the extent of the exposure at the Holiday Station Store for those who may have stopped there, we report it out of an abundance of caution and transparency, “said Wendy Hirschenberger, Health Officer, “We know and appreciate the services that our essential workforce is providing for our community. We value it to the utmost, but we also need those that are keeping our community moving to reflect and follow the basic guidance that we have been giving out, like staying home when you are sick. Everyone is counting on everyone else to do their part. ”

The health department says one of the new cases involves a woman in her 20s with no history of travel, but did have contact with another confirmed coronavirus case.

The second case is a man in his 30s with no history of travel. The health department determined his case to be one of the community acquired transmission.

Both individuals are recuperating at home.