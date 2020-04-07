Free Pizza to First Responders: Little Caesars ‘Pies it Forward’

Little Caesars says starting Tuesday in Michigan it’s donating 1 million pizzas to first responders.

The pizza chain says it’s handing out the pies over the next few weeks to hospitals, police departments and fire departments.

The Detroit Medical Center will receive the first round of pizzas Tuesday.

Little Caesars says these donations could serve up to 4 million meals.

And starting next Monday, customers can also get in on the action.

If you use the Little Caesars app or order online, you will have the option to “pie it forward” and donate a pizza to a nearby hospital or local first responders.