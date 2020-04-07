First Confirmed Case of COVID-19 Reported in Mason County

Mason County has its first confirmed case of coronavirus.

District Health Department #10 is reporting the first positive case of COVID-19 in a Mason County resident.

The health department is now working to investigate the case to determine if anyone had close contact with the individual.

“We ask that individuals please follow Governor Whitmer’s orders for sheltering in place and strictly practice social distancing at this time,” said DHD#10 Health Officer Kevin Hughes. “As cases are increasing, it is important to understand that individuals may display symptoms differently and not all who are sick with COVID-19 will be sick right away.”