Eastern UP Health Officials Advising Returning Seasonal Residents to Self-Quarantine

The Upper Peninsula is seeing an increase in seasonal residents returning to the area.

Eastern UP health departments are issuing an advisory, encouraging those residents to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

“We welcome them but we are asking them to come prepared with all the supplies they need to self-quarantine upon their arrival,” said Kerry Ott, LMAS District Health Department Public Information Officer.

Both the LMAS and Chippewa County Health Departments are calling on snowbirds, and people traveling to the UP to self-quarantine for 14 days.

“Whether they’re arriving from other places in Michigan or other places around the country, chances are they are coming through areas with much greater wide spread community transmission,” Ott said.

“It’s really important that we try to keep the cases low in our community, and if people do need care, that the care is available for them and our hospital systems won’t be overloaded,” said Karen Senkus, Chippewa County Health Department Health Officer.

In Luce, Mackinac and Chippewa counties, each has just one hospital.

Of those three, just one has an intensive care unit.

“We have to be very aware of that and really consider what our health care providers can manage in an area like this,” Senkus said.

“While our hospitals are working on increasing their surge capacity, if we suddenly had a situation where we had a lot of infections that needed a lot of hospitalizations our capacity would be overrun,” Ott said.

That’s why they say is it critical for those returning to the area to self-quarantine and everyone follow the stay home order.

“Social distancing is so important right now,” Senkus said. “In order to really prevent the spread of COVID, we really do have to abide by the shelter in place and social distancing rules.”