Community Foundation Donations Are Being Matched by Anonymous Donor

Right now, community is as important as ever and the Community Foundation is asking for your help.

They’ve received an anonymous dollar for dollar $55,000 matching challenge for new contributions, which doubles your contribution.

Donations will be used to grant funds to local educational, governmental and nonprofit organizations that are providing essential services.

The goal is to make sure these organizations that are working around people that are most vulnerable to the virus are supported.

“For those that are looking for a way to give back and have the ability to donate, we really believe the urgent needs fund is a good way to do that and particularly with the match that we have now to have that donation doubled, it’s really a great opportunity,” said VP of Strategic Engagement and Programs, Alison Metiva.

If you’re interested in donating, click here.