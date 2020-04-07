Crawford County Man Dies From COVID-19

A Crawford County man has died from COVID-19.

District Health Department #10 (DHD#10) says the man was in his 80s and lived in a long-term care facility.

DHD#10 says they are now working with the facility to determine if anyone had close contact with the man.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family who lost their loved one,” said Kevin Hughes, DHD#10 Health Officer. “We urge everyone to continue taking this public health crisis very seriously by following all executive orders and stay home unless absolutely necessary.”