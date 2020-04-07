Church Share Shack in Kalkaska Provides Free Food for Community

A Northern Michigan church is looking to share what they can with the members of their community who might be in need.

The Bear Lake Christian Church set up the Share Shack last week. It’s a free food pantry filled with nonperishable food items.

The pantry is set up outside the church and anyone can take or leave food any time of day.

“In this particular time when so many people are afraid, they don’t want to go to stores because of social distancing. This is a way that they can come, there’s more anonymity, they don’t have to be embarrassed, they can get what they need, they can protect themselves by not being in crowds and all of that,” Pastor Scott Hoffer said. “I’d like to come out every morning and find it full and every night find it empty.”

The church says that this is something they plan to offer their community year-round from now on.