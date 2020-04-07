Chippewa Co. Health Dept. Urges People to Limit Travel to Upper Peninsula

The Chippewa County Health Department has a warning for anyone that tries to escape coronavirus hot spots.

They say if you have the mentality you’re going to be safe in the more rural area, think again.

The health department says War Memorial Hospital is the only hospital in the eastern U.P. with ICU beds.

They say that during normal times, they have six ICU beds.

Over the last few weeks they increased that to 50% over their capacity to meet the state’s request.

The county health department also says anyone coming to the county to stay must self-quarantine for 14 days to avoid exposing others.