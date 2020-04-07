Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday: J.D., Escanaba & Crash

It’s Adopt A Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!

This week we have J.D., Escanaba and Crash–just three of Northern Michigan’s many great, adoptable animals waiting for a loving family to take them home.

First up we have J.D.

J.D. loves to be right by your side. Nothing makes him happier than spending time with his owner.

J.D. is a bit shy with other dogs, so he would do best in a home where he isn’t competing for your affection.

J.D. is neutered and all up to date on his vaccines.

If you’d like to meet J.D., you can find him at the Osceola County Animal Control.

Next we have Escanaba!

Escanaba is a 5-year-old pit bull mix.

This guy is very well trained and he loves playing with other dogs.

Although Escanaba doesn’t get along with cats.

Escanaba is the friend everyone deserves to have.

You can find Escanaba at S.A.F.E. in Harrison.

Last but not least we have Crash!

This guy is full of spunk. Crash was very weak as a kitten, but he is now stronger than ever.

He loves playing with other cats and is as sweet as could be.

Crash would be a loving addition to any home. You can find Crash at One Love Rescue in Houghton Lake.

Tune in to MTM each Tuesday at 5:20 a.m. and 8:50 a.m. for more lovable Northern Michigan pets in search of families of their own!