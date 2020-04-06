United Way of Midland County Launches Happy Notes Campaign

The United Way of Midland County launched a campaign called Happy Notes.

It’s a way of spreading happiness during this time.

People are allowed to write an encouraging note or a drawing for a senior, student or health care employee and United Way will safely distribute the notes in the community.

The United Way of Midland County is asking for people of all ages to send a happy note

“During this time of social distancing it can feel like we are all very isolated. This is a wonderful way to reconnect with each other at our most basic human level and care for one another. To show that even though we can’t see each other we can still share our appreciation and love for one another,” said Executive Director, Holly Miller.

Happy Notes are a simple way to spread encouragement from the safety of your home.

To create one, click here.