Two Upper Peninsula Colleges Team Up to Produce Face Shields for Hospitals

Although college and university campuses are closed due to the pandemic, two eastern Upper Peninsula schools are finding a way to contribute to the pandemic response.

Lake Superior State University is teaming up with Bay Mills Community College’s Great Lakes Composite Institute in producing and distributing face shields to local hospitals and other facilities.

3-D printers are used in the process.

They also are getting help from people in the area who have 3-D printers.

“Everybody got together, seeing how we can make a quick impact for the local community. Different people are printing at home on their 3-D printers and we have three here that are running full time now. So as we get the products we are just putting them together and getting them out to the people that need them,” said BMCC Technician in Training Brad Vandorn.

The effort is making a difference.

They say they are producing 150 face shields each day.