Tiger at Bronx Zoo Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A tiger at the Bronx Zoo has tested positive for COVID-19.

Researchers believe 4-year-old Malayan tiger Nadia caught it from a human zookeeper.

The zoo has been closed since mid-March but keepers have still been tending to the animals.

One of the caretakers had the virus but was asymptomatic according to officials.

Nadia was tested after she and five other tigers and lions developed symptoms.

She is expected to make a full recovery.

No other animals at the zoo are showing signs of the virus.

Health officials are suggesting people who test positive self-isolate from both people and their pets.