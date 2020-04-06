State of Michigan Selects Alternate COVID-19 Care Facility in Novi

The state has selected the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi as the site of a second alternate care facility to expand medical capacity during the state’s response to COVID-19.

This decision comes days after Gov. Whitmer announced the state’s first alternate care facility at the TCF Center in Detroit.

The facility will be converted to provide bed space to accommodate up to 1,000 COVID-19 cases.

“Having access to more medical facilities and more space for health care professionals to perform their life saving work means we are more able to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Gov. Whitmer.

Blair Bowman, the Owner of the Suburban Collection Showplace, said she feels it is important to serve as a resource to the state and community.

Other locations in Michigan are under consideration for future expansion.