Small Businesses Can Get Financial Help During Outbreak

DTE Energy is reminding business owners about help available to them during the Coronavirus outbreak.

One new program is called the “Paycheck Protection Program.” It’s a partnership with the Small Business Administration as well as area chambers of commerce and economic development agencies.

The PPP is a forgivable loan for small businesses with under 500 employees. The money can help with paying up to eight weeks of payroll and benefits, interest on mortgage, rent, and utilities.

Carla Gribbs is the Regional Manager for DTE in Northern Michigan. She says, “We want them first and foremost to stay safe during this crisis, but we also want them to weather the financial challenges it has brought. We feel positive about getting through the crisis together as strong partners. And we are partnering with businesses in hopes they’ll take advantage of programs that are available to them to help them weather the storm financially.”

Small business owners or residents with concerns or trouble paying your bills can call DTE at (800) 477-4747.

DTE says business customers can also cut expenses by shutting off the lights in empty office buildings, closing doors to rooms or closing off entire wings/floors to reduce energy needs, and turning off and unplugging computers, TVs, and kitchen equipment when the office is closed.