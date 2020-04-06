Science with Samantha: Rain and Condensation Experiment

Meteorologist, Samantha Jacques, is back again with another cool science trick involving the wonder of condensation – here’s what you’ll need:

Ice Cubes Hot Water Mason Jar or Glass Cup Plate

Some Questions To Prompt The Activity

How do you think clouds form? What is condensation? Do you think the surface or way up in the sky is warmer? Can warm air or cold air hold more water?

Experiment Steps:

Pour about 2 or 3 inches of hot water into a jar Quickly place a plate on top of the jar and let that sit for about 30 to 40 seconds. Take your ice cubes and place them on top of the plate. Watch the condensation form quickly and within a few minutes RAIN!

The Science Explained:

Water is always moving through the water cycle. When water enters a warm air mass, such as air heated by the sun, it rises! When the water rises up into the atmosphere it collides with the much colder air at the top of our atmosphere. But that cold air is not able to hold as much water as warm air. This causes condensation to occur and eventually RAIN! This is what happened when we put the cold ice on top of the warm water. The warm, moist air in the jar condensed and formed water droplets or what kids can think of as rain once interacting with the cold ice!