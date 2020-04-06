Paws for Health: Caring for Our Pets if We Get Coronavirus

Dr. Jen Klabunde with Northwood Animal Hospital in Grand Traverse County says there are no reported cases in the United States proving domestic dogs and cats can get the virus.

However, if you as a pet owner, start to show signs that you might be getting sick, Dr. Klabunde advises you to distance yourself from your dog or cat, just like you would other members in your home. She says to treat the animal as if you’d treat a person and don’t get too close to their face or lay next to them.

If you would like more information about what to do if you get sick and need to go to the hospital, check out the recommendations for what to do with your pet in the video posted above.

