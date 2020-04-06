Older Dependents not Counted in Stimulus Checks: Michigan’s U.S. Senators Say it’s Unfair

Michigan’s senators say they’re working on legislation to count older dependents towards relief funds.

Under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, families get $1,200 per adult and $500 per child.

This is for most making less than $75,000 in a single household or $150,000 for married couples.

Children older than 16 and other dependents do not apply.

Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters say this is unfair to parents and caregivers.

Their legislation would include kids ages 17 and 18, college students, and those who are disabled also count for the $500 payments.