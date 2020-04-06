Oceana County Man Dies From COVID-19

An Oceana County man has died from COVID-19.

District Health Department #10 (DHD#10) says the man was in his 70s and was hospitalized at Muskegon Mercy Hospital on March 26. He passed away Monday morning.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family who lost their loved one,” said Kevin Hughes, DHD#10 Health Officer. “We urge everyone to continue taking this public health crisis very seriously by following all executive orders and stay home unless absolutely necessary.”

