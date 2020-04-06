Northern Michigan Prosecutors Discuss Enforcing Stay-at-Home Order

During her press conference Monday, Governor Whitmer said she is likely to extend the stay-at-home order, asking people to only leave their homes for essential services and banning gatherings.

Businesses can only ask workers to leave their home if they’re considered essential.

Isabella County Prosecutor David Barberi says his office has received some complaints about businesses operating during Governor Whitmer’s stay-at-home order.

“If we receive a complaint from either a concerned citizen or law enforcement, we’re issuing a cease and desist letter advising them that we believe that somebody believes they’re in violation. We’re reviewing those individually and then making a determination,” said Barberi.

Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore is taking a similar approach.

“Because we know it’s a new situation we’re going to try and work with people and reach out them and say listen, you may or may not be violating the executive orders, please go read them,” said Elmore.

Between both counties, only a handful of people have actually been charged with violating the stay-at-home order.

“We’re really only looking at those most blatant disregard for the executive order. Those most blatant violations. If somebody is out committing a crime that certainly isn’t a necessity, it’s not needed to sustain life and so that is pretty easy to consider a violation,” said Barberi.

And both offices are now setting up online resources for people to submit complaints.

“Please be patient and work with us because we’re trying to work with you, we’re trying to follow the intent, but most importantly we’re trying to protect lives,” said Elmore.

“We are just asking people to use their common sense. The purpose of this order is to sustain life, to avoid the spread of the virus and so far most people are finding that to be a very noble end goal,” said Barberi.

In Wexford County, you can email covid19@wexfordcounty.org or call 231-942-7651.

For Isabella County information, click here.