Michigan State Police Looking for Endangered, Missing Rockford Teen

State police say a missing girl from the Rockford area could be in danger.

Fourteen-year-old Maya Sippel left her home at about 3:30 Sunday afternoon.

State police say she called her mom from a restricted number saying she was with a 50-year-old man she met online.

She’s described as 5’4” and weighs about 120 pounds.

She was wearing a light gray t-shirt with a black Calvin College volleyball zip-up jacket.

If you have any information on where Maya Sippel is, call 911 or the Rockford Police Department at 616-866-9557.

.