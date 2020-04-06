Michigan State Police Looking for Endangered, Missing Rockford Teen
State police say a missing girl from the Rockford area could be in danger.
Fourteen-year-old Maya Sippel left her home at about 3:30 Sunday afternoon.
State police say she called her mom from a restricted number saying she was with a 50-year-old man she met online.
She’s described as 5’4” and weighs about 120 pounds.
She was wearing a light gray t-shirt with a black Calvin College volleyball zip-up jacket.
If you have any information on where Maya Sippel is, call 911 or the Rockford Police Department at 616-866-9557.
