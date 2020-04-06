Michigan Lawmaker Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Monday morning that another Michigan lawmaker has tested positive for coronavirus.

State Representative Karen Whitsett from Detroit is the second state lawmaker to have a confirmed case.

This new case comes eight days after state Representative Isaac Robinson died of a suspected COVID-19 case.

Michigan lawmakers plan to convene Tuesday to lengthen the governor’s emergency declaration but are at odds over the extension and whether the session is even necessary.

Stretching Governor Whitmer’s emergency declaration is important because the original declaration, set to expire, is the basis of nearly 30 subsequent executive orders, including those telling people to stay home and closing schools and businesses.