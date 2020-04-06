Live Virtual Concert Series, The Dennos Museum Center

During this time, many organizations in Northern Michigan are switching gears, bringing you activities online.

The Dennos Museum Center in Traverse City is one of them.

They have created a live concert series to feature local artists.

Jason Dake, curator of education at the museum, says they are also posting fun how-to-draw demonstrations twice a week.

“It seems like there’s a real need for educational content, entertainment content. But I think where we’re able to offer something a little different is that it’s locally based, so we’re able to support local artists and provide content from local learners.”

The live and local concert series will kick off tonight. Fore more, visit their Facebook page here.